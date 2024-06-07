Nick Cannon Insured WHAT Body Part For $10 Million?!?!?!

Nick Cannon will do anything to protect the family jewels! Even if it means taking out a massive insurance policy!

No, we are not kidding! The 43-year-old television personality got his balls — yes, his balls — insured! Here’s the deal. Apparently, Nick used the Ball Valuation Tool from Dr. Squatch, a men’s natural soap and personal care products company, to assess his gonads on multiple factors such as size, favorite features, and bedroom maneuvers. And the results? Well, the brand gave him the title of “Most Valuable Balls” based on the outcome of the assessment! Whelp, that must be an ego boost for the Wild ‘n Out host.

And since Nick has such valuable assets below the belt, Dr. Squatch decided to get him some extra protection. You know, just in case! The company took out an insurance policy through MMA/Momentous for a whopping $10 million! Damn! That’s nuts! Nick said in a statement about the honor:

“Haters say it’s time for me to stop having kids and put this super sperm to rest, but I’m doubling down on these valuable balls and my future kids. Shoutout to Dr. Squatch for giving my balls the credit they deserve and hooking me up with the protection I need to keep this family tree rolling! Don’t go another day without protecting and caring for your most valuable assets with Ball-to-Ball Coverage through Dr. Squatch’s new Ball Care products.”

Wow…

OK, so this whole thing is a weird promo. But it’s not like Nick is the first celebrity to take out an outrageous insurance policy on a body part — though this is possibly the strangest to date! Rihanna reportedly insured her legs for $1 million. His ex-wife, Mariah Carey, even got two policies for a jaw-dropping $35 million. Unsurprisingly, one was for her most lucrative asset — her voice! And just like Riri, she also took out one for her legs. So, he joins a bunch of celebs in the odd body part insurance deal!

It’s probably a good thing he got his balls insured! You never know what could happen! And Nick did not necessarily shut down the idea of having a 13th (!!!) child when asked by Entertainment Tonight last year, even though he has his “hands full” right now so… Better safe than sorry, right? Reactions to Nick insuring his balls, Perezcious readers? Drop ‘em in the comments below!

