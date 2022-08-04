Nick Cannon Baby Momma Bre Tiesi Joining The Cast Of Selling Sunset!

Some new faces are coming to The Oppenheim Group office!

Following the exit of beloved realtor and cast member Maya Vander, it doesn’t look like Netflix is wasting any time! The streamer announced that two new ladies are joining the Selling Sunset crew for its upcoming sixth and seventh seasons — and their names will probably ring a bell! The first? Bre Tiesi!

Bre recently made headlines after becoming the latest baby momma to welcome a child with Nick Cannon, a son named… wait for it… Legendary. The former model is described by Netflix as a “key player in the entertainment industry” already. They wrote in their announcement:

“Her sharp understanding of Los Angeles’s various components — from business to branding, Hollywood to homes — has allowed her to soar to stardom.”

It looks like Bre will be bringing a bunch of new celebrities and other high-profile home buyers to the brokerage, as the streaming platform noted she “developed a steady and devoted stream of clients who exclusively work with her.”

But that’s not the only thing she’ll be bringing to the table! As Bre told People, she plans to give fans of the series a little peek into her life as a new momma but will still have some boundaries in place for the sake of her baby boy:

“He’s still obviously so little, so I will protect him from the majority of it for a little while.”

Longtime fans are definitely familiar with the other “newcomer” — Nicole Young, who has been a long-standing and top-selling realtor at The Oppenheim Group with $100 million in sales. Damn! She is also friends with many current cast members, especially Mary Fitzgerald. She even appeared on the finale episode of season two of Selling Sunset in order to serve as the officiant at Mary’s wedding to Romain Bonnet in 2019. Netflix said of the real estate agent:

“Nicole’s vivacious personality, steadfast dedication to her business, and drive for success makes her a force to be reckoned with and a dynamic addition to the cast.”

Such an obvious addition!

Innerestingly enough, Nicole was supposed to be on season one of the series but dropped out at the last minute! She explained to People why she opted out of the show at first:

“Honestly, at the time, I just got cold feet right before they were going to start filming. I just wasn’t ready to expose my entire life, and even more so, my clients and business — which I’m very protective of — to the entire world.”

Now it looks like she is finally ready to take a leap of faith and step into the reality TV world!

It will definitely be interesting to see the new dynamics of the group now that these two women are joining in on the drama! Are you excited about Bre and Nicole joining the Selling Sunset cast, Perezcious readers? Let us know your thoughts on the show’s shakeup (below)!

