Selling Sunset Star Jason Oppenheim Has Moved On From Chrishell Stause!

Jason Oppenheim has moved on following his unsuccessful relationship with Selling Sunset co-star Chrishell Stause!

The real estate broker must have a thing for beautiful blondes and European vacations, because that’s where the woman — reportedly a model named Marie-Lou — and the 45-year-old hunk were spotted together!

Related: Chrishell Is Still Dealing With The SAME Relationship Problems!

The fresh photos were released by DailyMail.com late Monday afternoon. In them, Oppenheim and his new female ride-or-die can be seen smooching in public late last week at Nammos Village in the gorgeous area around Mykonos.

They’re clearly not afraid of showing off a little PDA, with Jason wrapping his hands around Marie’s waist while pulling her in close. The real estate expert dressed down perfectly for Mykonos, with a light-colored shirt and well-fitting blue shorts. For her part, the mystery woman wore a sexy, shape-hugging white ensemble that looked fab! They can even be seen going in for a kiss under the Greek sun. Good for them!!

Now, here’s why it’s especially interesting: Jason went on the British daytime show This Morning last month and asserted he had no desire for another relationship following his split from Selling Sunset co-star Chrishell. In his comments about the end of their relationship — and the awkwardness of filming the emotional reunion to the latest season of the streaming hit following that — Jason explained:

“I wouldn’t say it’s uncomfortable filming that side. I never expected that, but I think it was easier with Chrishell but it was difficult. I have no plans of filming another relationship… or being in one for that matter.”

So either something changed, judging by this gal’s presence in Mykonos, or he and this lady are down for a no-strings-attached good time!

A source connected to US believes it’s the latter, spilling on Monday:

“It appears to be a random hookup while he was in Mykonos. Nothing serious.”

Related: Christine Quinn Denies Rumor She ‘Faked’ COVID To Skip Reunion — Are You Buying It?!

As fans of the real estate show know, Chrishell’s moved on too! So hey, why shouldn’t Jason?! As we’ve been reporting, the Netflix leading lady has been dating G Flip for a while now — and it sounds like she’s having fun with the Aussie-born singer-songwriter, having recently said:

“You guys just saw me have this serious relationship [with Jason], and I hope to have a family, but I’ve also taken off some of the pressure on myself, I’m just kind of enjoying right now and having a lot of fun, and dating. Listen you don’t get to choose where to meet someone, you don’t choose where you meet someone in your life, recently I’ve met someone who is in a different place in their life as well.”

Nothing wrong if both Jason and Chrishell decide to have some fun and enjoy life for a bit, right?!

What do y’all think, Perezcious readers?? What’s your reaction to the new pictures??

[Image via Jason Oppenheim/Marie-Lou/Instagram]