Maya Vander Confirms Exit From Selling Sunset After Devastating Miscarriage: ‘Too Much To Handle’

Maya Vander is saying goodbye to Selling Sunset.

The 39-year-old longtime real estate agent of The Oppenheim Group announced officially on Thursday that she is leaving the popular Netflix reality series ahead of the upcoming sixth season. She wrote on Instagram Stories:

“So… I’m very proud of my Selling Sunset family for getting two more seasons and hopefully Emmy nomination. I decided to not go on with the show and it was not an easy decision! Being a part of such a successful hit is absolutely amazing and I am so grateful for!!”

In a follow-up post, Maya confessed that her heartbreaking pregnancy losses factored into her decision to not return to the show, saying:

“The last few months were not easy. Losing a baby at 38 weeks following a miscarriage is just too much to handle. I just want to be home with my husband and beautiful kids who I absolutely adore. Focusing on growing my Maya Vander Group and joining Compass is the right decision for me to move forward.”

She then concluded by thanking everyone involved with Selling Sunset during her time:

“I am so grateful for @netflix..Adam, Skyler and of course Jason for such a great run! Now…let’s get an Emmy.”

Fans most likely won’t be shocked by her announcement as she previously sparked rumors that she was exiting the series after revealing the opening of the Maya Vander Group in Florida earlier this year. Fueling speculation, Maya shared that the group was joining the luxury real estate company Compass on IG Wednesday. Us Weekly then confirmed Thursday that the reality star transferred her real estate license from the Oppenheim Group to Compass. An insider explained to the outlet that although she “loves the show and it’s definitely hard to let go,” it was just “time to move on.”

Maya had been splitting her time between Los Angeles for filming and Miami, where she primarily resides. So honestly, it makes a ton of sense that she was ready to leave the group. This also has been a very rough couple of months for the Netflix personality. The departure announcement actually came days after she revealed she suffered a miscarriage — six months after she lost her son 38 weeks into her pregnancy.

So with that in mind, we completely understand that Maya is ready to close that chapter in her life and start a new one closer to her family. But things certainly won’t be the same around The Oppenheim Group now!

