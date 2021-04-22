Nick Carter Welcomes Baby #3 -- But Reveals 'Minor Complications'

Congratulations are in order for Nick Carter, as well as thoughts and prayers.

The Backstreet Boy announced on Thursday that he and his wife, Lauren Kitt Carter, had welcomed their third child. However, he alluded to complications with the birth, suggesting they may not quite be out of the woods yet.

The singer wrote on Twitter:

“We are proud to announce that our baby has officially arrived. But as a parent knows all to [sic] very well, sometimes things don’t turn out the way you plan it. We have been experiencing some minor complications but things are looking a little better after the first night.”

He added:

“I wanted to thank everyone for all the prayers and good thoughts during this time. We will keep you updated.”

On Instagram, he posted a selfie dressed in scrubs and looking distressed, captioning the shot:

“Yes I’m a believer. I ask god to give us strength to protect mommy and baby. #fatherhood #prayers”

The couple, who share a son, Odin (4) and daughter Saoirse (1), announced the pregnancy back in January. They revealed to People that Lauren had suffered multiple miscarriages and believed she wouldn’t ever be able to carry another child. She explained:

“We were going to have two children and it was a surprise. I didn’t find out I was pregnant till I was about five-and-a-half months pregnant. I didn’t have any symptoms; I didn’t have anything indicating that I was pregnant. One day I just — I felt something move in my body and I said, ‘Nick, there’s something not right. I think I need to go to the doctor. Something’s wrong with me.’ I was not supposed to be able to have any more children, so I never assumed that I was pregnant.”

She added:

“I thought I had a tumor because there was just no way that I could be pregnant, from just my medical history and the things that I did to ensure that I just had my two children.”

In February, the boybander shared an ultrasound image to IG, telling followers:

“Thank God this little baby is strong. We’re so close. Trying to keep a stress free and happy home is so important, especially with the high risk. I never knew that being a father and provider to these little lives would the most important and greatest job of my life. #proudtobeafather #peaceloveandhappiness”

Sending congratulations and well wishes to the Carter family for Baby #3. We’ll be keeping them in our thoughts and hoping for the best.

