Nick Lachey Reveals Major Bedroom Complaint About Wife Vanessa!

Nick Lachey is opening up about his and Vanessa’s bedroom activities… Or lack thereof! Ha!

During the season 2 finale of Perfect Match on Netflix earlier this week, contestants were challenged to try and guess how many times their co-stars would like to, um, do the deed in a given week. Lolz! But after hearing what the sex-charged reality stars had to say, host Nick was clearly stunned while reflecting on his own bedroom life!

Kaz Bishop guessed Christine Obanor would prefer “multiple times a day,” which turned out to be 100 percent correct! And it prompted Nick to reveal a truth about the reality of the sex life of a middle-aged couple with kids:

“Hey, I’m married with three kids so that’s a pipe dream for me.”

HA! Awkwarddd! Is it just us or did that shades of a complaint?? We hope Vanessa was okay with that candid confession!

The reality TV co-hosts got hitched back in 2011 and share kids Camden, 11, Brooklyn, 9, and Phoenix, 7.

What are your thoughts on Nick’s bedroom complaint, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via TODAY/YouTube]