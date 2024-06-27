Nick Viall Responds To Rumors His Wife Natalie Joy Cheated After They Got Engaged, But...

Did Nick Viall‘s wife Natalie Joy cheat on him?!? This tea is HOT! Since last month, there’s been some online speculation about the newlywed’s relationship. But it just skyrocketed to new heights thanks to reality TV star Harry Jowsey!

Here’s the deal. People have been claiming on Reddit that Natalie had an affair shortly after her January 2023 engagement to the Bachelor star while in Paris for Paris Fashion Week that same year. She was there with some of her best friends. But after the trip, they all distanced themselves from her, suggesting something went down. One Reddit poster even claimed that Natalie “wanted to leave Nick for this other guy, but he was also in a relationship and wasn’t down.” Jeez!

Soooo, why didn’t she just cut ties with Nick anyway? Welp, she got pregnant during the engagement with their daughter River! Perhaps the couple wanted to stay together and try to work things out for the sake of their family? No matter what’s true, the couple, who tied the knot in April, never addressed the rumors and seemingly hoped it would all die down. But it just got WAY worse!

Related: Bachelorette Adds Plus-Size Contestant! How Are Fans Reacting?!

On Tuesday, Perfect Match star Harry Jowsey brought this controversy to the forefront! Under one of his latest Instagram posts, the Netflix reality star had a fan telling him he was “getting roasted” by Nick on his The Viall Files podcast. The fan suggested Harry do an interview — but instead, the Too Hot To Handle alum argued:

“he can’t keep my d**k out of his mouth 50 year old man gossiping about people in their 20’s dating, he should be more focused on his wife cheating on him and repairing that then worrying about me “

Damn!!!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Called him out!!

And now, Nick is FINALLY addressing all this!! But his comments aren’t going to do much to shut down the cheating theories!

Also on Tuesday, the 43-year-old sat down for an interview on The Lady Gang podcast with Keltie Knight and Becca Tobin. The episode was filmed before Harry’s comments, so Nick didn’t address him directly. But he did call out the “insane Reddits,” saying:

“I’m really good at protecting my mental health and the mental health of my family. And I mean it when I say it, like, I’ve always liked to work. I’ve enjoyed work. Like the more I build the show, the less famous I want to be. I mean that.”

The Special Forces alum continued:

“It’s just like, I like being successful, I’ve chosen this lane. I remember coming off The Bachelor and doing my thing on social media and it was like, you know what, people — I’m getting less and less criticism, and people are kind of seeing me more as a human, not the villain. I was like, ‘Man, this is nice.’ People who would really not like me in the past are like, ‘He’s a fine guy.'”

But he did note that as he’s started to share more and more of his hot takes, reaction from his listeners has changed. Reiterating that he stays “offline” and doesn’t “read comments,” the podcaster noted that ever since his wife has started taking on the role as a co-host, she’s also had a target on her back. He shared:

“It is what it is. […] You can never have thick enough skin to handle whatever rumors that are about you. I am aware of a ton of rumors about me and I know that I’m unaware of 90 percent more because I don’t f**king read it.”

All in all, he said he has “fun” working with his much younger spouse and acknowledged that they do couples therapy and are “big communicators.” But, um, notice how he never actually denied the cheating rumors?!?! He spent more time praising himself for not being a “villain” than bothering to defend his baby momma! Maybe that’s saying something?? Hear him address this rumored scandal (below):

Hmm. Do you think she could’ve cheated?? What do U make of all this?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/Nicky Nelson/WENN]