Nicki Minaj GOES OFF On Latto For 'Age-Shaming' & Calling Out Her Sex Offender Husband Amid Nasty Twitter Feud Over Grammys!

A new feud?? Nicki Minaj took to social media on Thursday to hash out some grievances with the music industry and ended up striking up a massive fight with Latto!!

On Thursday evening, the rapper hopped on Twitter after the Grammys announced her hit single Super Freaky Girl would be moved from the Rap category to Pop instead for consideration. (Official Grammy nominations aren’t released until November.) Nicki had major problems with the switch — but not because she didn’t think the song deserved to be in a new category, but because of the supposedly shady reason it was moved.

Explaining her frustrations, she referenced Latto’s song Big Energy, saying:

“I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY. If SFG has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll. I’d actually LUV 2 c a more street record win- male OR female! IJS rightIsRight”

During a lengthy Instagram Live, she also opened up about the change, arguing it was the Recording Academy’s way of trying to make space for new artists to emerge, she said:

“[It’s part of a] concerted effort to give newer artists things that they really don’t deserve over people who have been deserving [it] for many years.”

But her big issue with Latto’s Big Energy boils down to hers getting to stay in the Rap category when it was made by the same producers as Super Freaky Girl. So if one is being moved, so should the other. Well, she might be the only one with this opinion! Latto clapped back HARD at the commentary. At first, she played things cool by seemingly subtweeting the Bang Bang performer, writing on Twitter:

“Damn, I can’t win for losing. All these awards/noms I can’t even celebrate.”

But of course, this only riled up Nicki more! The 39-year-old responded in a now-deleted tweet:

“This Karen has probably mentioned my name in over 100 interviews. Says she waited in line for Pink Friday with her Barbie chain on, bangs, pink hair…but today, scratch off decides to be silent; rather than speak up for the Black woman she called her biggest inspiration.”

Nicki did reveal Latto reached out to her via text to discuss the situation, but not speaking out publicly is what really annoyed the more established artist. Then Latto tried to defend herself, explaining she didn’t like how the Trinidadian creative referenced her songs while trying to make her point about the Grammys. Which is fair! Nobody wants to be dragged into drama — especially when it’s a big win for them!

And yet… she couldn’t stay out of the controversy either. Not only did Lizzo’s opening act clap back again, but she called out Nicki for bullying her online in the past, adding:

“I didn’t wanna do Internet s**t w. sum1 I looked up to. Just like the 1st time I DMed u asking about ur ongoing subtweets. I wanted to speak up cuz like I said I do agree but the way u going about it seems malicious.”

She added:

“Ur literally older than my mom tryna be a bully.”

And this didn’t go over well AT ALL! Nicki slammed the 23-year-old, responding:

“Age shaming when you look like YOU the one pushing 40. Age shaming but BEGGING for a feature. Imagine what dem genes gon do in 10 years. Oh so you in your 20s. Ok then. At least it match your album sales. You sold 20K right? Mad you flopped. That’s why u really mad.”

Oof!

Elsewhere, Nicki shared old DMs between the musicians, in which Latto reached out to try to get her to appear on a song. The Super Bass star denied the requests, but tried to be “kind every time.” She shared:

“Every DM from scratch off is about a feature. I was kind every time. But scratch off feels she has pull behind the scenes w/ a few diff white men (won’t name right now).”

She went on to call the up-and-coming star an “entitled Karen who blames others for her album flopping.” Yikes! Then things turned up another notch when Latto referenced Nicki’s husband, Kenneth Petty, and his past rape conviction. She argued:

“Super freaky grandma is married AND related to f**king rapists. You ain’t gone bully me BITCH! My idol turned rival.”

Nicki came back with a heated — and detailed — reaction to that, writing:

“1. Didn’t care about rap when she was begging for features. 2. Didn’t care about Kodak [Black]’s past. 3. Didn’t care about the accusations made about Dr. Luke who produced Big Energy. 4. News flash scratch off. I’ve never raped anyone. I’ve inspired millions. You’re one of them BOZO. Y’all keep letting these bozos weaponize the WORD raped when they’re being dragged & not holding them accountable for not actually CARING about rape VICTIMS in REAL LIFE.”

Whoa.

There’s a lot more to the feud, too! Check out more of their interactions (below)!

Yikes!!!

These two went at it! While Nicki ended up deleting most of her tweets, it’s clear there’s a lot of bad blood here. Reactions?!

[Image via Nicki Minaj/Instagram & Teen Vogue/YouTube]