Nicki Minaj BLASTS ‘C**ksucker’ Kevin Federline For Attack On Britney Spears!

Nicki Minaj has a few choice words for Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline right now!

As you know, the 44-year-old former backup dancer has made headlines recently after igniting a feud with Brit when he revealed during an interview that their two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, have refused to see their mom “right now.” He even shared how the teens were very uncomfortable with her revealing photos on Instagram. The singer later called out the “hurtful” sit-down, writing on the ‘gram:

“It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children. As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone.”

But when Britney opened up about her rocky relationship with their boys some more, Kevin decided to continue the drama by posting videos from years ago of Britney arguing with the young duo to “start respecting” her and not to go out in public without any shoes.

Since then, many people have voiced their support for Britney amid her feud with Kevin, including Jennifer Lopez. Now, it looks like Nicki has also decided to enter the chat and come to the Crossroads star’s defense. The 39-year-old rapper went off on K-Fed during an Amp livestream on Tuesday, calling him everything from a “clown” to a “c**ksucker” for bringing up his issues with Brit to the media while she is thriving in her post-conservatorship life. She fired OFF:

“Do you understand what kind of a clown you have to be to be a whole, grown f**king man, and as soon as you see somebody happy and getting married and moving on and being free and feeling good in their own skin, to do the very thing that you know is going to attempt to break them down? Going to the media. Only cowards use the media against a famous person who they once loved, they procreated with, they’re being taken care of by, they once were being taken care of by, using the person’s fame as this constant ‘gotcha’ moment.”

The Super Bass artist went on to say she hopes “karma” comes for Kevin and that she does not believe anyone “is going to feel sorry for” him in this situation. Nicki, who toured with Britney in 2011 and collaborated on the Till the World Ends remix, then brought up how much love the 40-year-old pop sensation has for her two sons, saying:

“She loves her kids more than life itself.”

The former American Idol judge also went as far as to say Kevin was using the boys by doing the bombshell interview about Britney and posting those videos of her on social media:

“As soon as y’all see people feeling strong and good and confident and happy, and you no longer have them by the f**king balls … You wanna take your little goofy ass to do some motherf**king interview? How dare you. How dare you encourage this woman’s children to be a part of your nonsense, When they look back, they’re gonna say, ‘Why, why, why did we do this?’ They’re kids. They don’t know how detrimental this is. But you know, c**ksucker.”

Nicki finally concluded by telling Kevin to just “leave [Spears] the f**k alone.” You can ch-ch-check out her rant (below):

DAYUM! Nicki did not hold back! Reactions, Perezcious readers? She’s clearly a momma bear, having welcomed her own son in 2020!

