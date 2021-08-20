Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Sues To Remove Name From Sex Offender Registry

Nicki Minaj‘s husband Kenneth Petty is apparently sick and tired of having his name on the state of New York’s Sex Offender Registry List.

And now, according to new legal docs first obtained by TMZ, he’s trying to do something about it.

As many of you will recall, in 1995, Petty was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree, assault in the second degree, unlawful imprisonment in the second degree, and criminal possession of a weapon, all following a horrific 1994 incident with a 16-year-old girl. Petty was given an 18-to-54-month prison sentence upon being convicted, and ended up serving nearly four full years before his release from prison in early 1999, at which point he also had to register as a sex offender.

Now, the 43-year-old man is frustrated by what he claims is a sex offender decree that has caused him “a lot of problems” as he’s moved from New York to California to be with his famous A-list performer wife. And in his lawsuit, Petty says he wants his name removed from the state’s sex offender registry to get it all over and done with, once and for all.

Petty claims in the suit that there was initially a hearing about this exact topic — removing his name from the Sex Offender Registry — back in October of 2004. But he says he was never informed of the hearing’s existence because he was incarcerated at the time and the document went to the wrong place. That hearing would have theoretically been what Petty wanted — TMZ says it would have “offered an opportunity to challenge the risk level assigned to him” and possibly render a new decision. He was considered a level 2 sex offender at the time.

After the state of New York dug up that old 2004 form and determined somebody had signed “Kenny Petty” across the bottom, Nicki’s man came forward to contend the signature is actually a forgery! Because of that, Petty argues, he has lost out on his constitutional right to due process to challenge the risk level assigned to him, even years after the conviction.

Furthermore, he claims that he has suffered both personal humiliation and financial loss from still being on the state of New York’s sex offender list. As you may recall, the controversial celeb partner was arrested last year in California and charged with failing to register as a sex offender in that state.

All this comes around at an interesting time for Petty and Minaj, who were sued last week by the woman he was convicted of attempting to rape in 1994. In her filing, Jennifer Hough claims the couple has recently harassed and threatened here not to speak about the decades-old incident, just as Petty makes moves here to take his name off a very public list displaying his despicable misdeed.

Hmmm…

Is it just us, or are Petty — and apparently his famous wife as well — just trying their best to erase the consequences of the past?? It’s possible he’s right, and he didn’t get the proper chance to challenge the sex offender registration — but he was convicted of these horrible crimes, and we’d think everyone would want to know that before associating with him. That’s what the registry is for, right?

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

