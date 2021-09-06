Nicki Minaj & Rihanna Hang Out Together In New Pics & Video As Fans Go CRAZY: 'OMG! I Am Shaking!'

Nicki Minaj and Rihanna were hanging out together on Monday, September 6!
Celebrating the long Labor Day Weekend along side their partners — Nicki with her husband, Kenneth Petty, and Rihanna with her man A$AP Rocky — the two powerful women got together for a selfie video and snapped a few pics while enjoying each others’ company.
The pics were all over Twitter within minutes of Minaj first uploading them, as you can see (below):
#RokNRiha pic.twitter.com/uUcHNvINzQ
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 6, 2021
And the video of Nicki and the Barbadian beauty is turning heads, as well:
#ChunRih pic.twitter.com/RTz1Lp5esm
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 6, 2021
Love ’em!
Clearly, the fans can’t get enough, either. Here are just a few of the reactions to seeing these two spend time together (below):
“NICKI MINAJ IS WITH RIHANNA AND ASAP RICKY OMGGG”
“Caribbean girls run it ASK WHO???”
“I HAVE SPENT YEARS FOR THIS REUNION OMG”
“OMG!!!!! I am shaking!!!! Why is this video making me so emotional”
“Take this down before bey gets jealous”
“YALL JUST DONT KNOW HOW HAPPY I AM RN”
“chile my blood pressure just went up seeing this”
“Rihanna and Nicki together again, I thought I’d never see the day”
Wow!!!!
And this meme, making light of Nicki’s son “Papa Bear” and his, ummm, extended family:
imagine having nicki minaj as your momma and rihanna as a auntie pic.twitter.com/PS4r2Y4ilA
— ُ (@onikasmogul) September 6, 2021
Yeah, that would be amazing AF!
