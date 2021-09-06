Nicki Minaj & Rihanna Hang Out Together In New Pics & Video As Fans Go CRAZY: 'OMG! I Am Shaking!'

Nicki Minaj and Rihanna were hanging out together on Monday, September 6!

Celebrating the long Labor Day Weekend along side their partners — Nicki with her husband, Kenneth Petty, and Rihanna with her man A$AP Rocky — the two powerful women got together for a selfie video and snapped a few pics while enjoying each others’ company.

The pics were all over Twitter within minutes of Minaj first uploading them, as you can see (below):

And the video of Nicki and the Barbadian beauty is turning heads, as well:

Love ’em!

Clearly, the fans can’t get enough, either. Here are just a few of the reactions to seeing these two spend time together (below):

“NICKI MINAJ IS WITH RIHANNA AND ASAP RICKY OMGGG” “Caribbean girls run it ASK WHO???” “I HAVE SPENT YEARS FOR THIS REUNION OMG” “OMG!!!!! I am shaking!!!! Why is this video making me so emotional” “Take this down before bey gets jealous” “YALL JUST DONT KNOW HOW HAPPY I AM RN” “chile my blood pressure just went up seeing this” “Rihanna and Nicki together again, I thought I’d never see the day”

Wow!!!!

And this meme, making light of Nicki’s son “Papa Bear” and his, ummm, extended family:

imagine having nicki minaj as your momma and rihanna as a auntie pic.twitter.com/PS4r2Y4ilA — ‏ُ (@onikasmogul) September 6, 2021

Yeah, that would be amazing AF!

[Image via Patricia Schlein/WENN/Avalon]