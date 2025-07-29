Nicole Kidman's Rarely Seen Youngest Daughter Faith Models Alongside Mom! WATCH!

Got A Tip?

Nicole Kidman's Youngest Daughter Faith Models Alongside Mom In SUPER Rare Appearance! WATCH!

Nicole Kidman‘s youngest daughter is a model! And she looks so much like her mom!

While doing her new campaign for Japanese beauty brand Clé de Peau Beauté, the 58-year-old stood alongside her 14-year-old daughter Faith Margaret Kidman Urban! The black-and-white ad features Nicole looking as gorgeous as ever, with a natural look to show off the brand’s luxurious skincare. Throughout the video, Etta James‘ song At Last plays.

The clip, shared on Instagram Friday, focuses on “radiance” as the actress poses alongside her daughter and hugs her. It’s such a sweet moment!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Just beautiful!

Faith is the youngest child of Nicole and Keith Urban. Their other daughter is 17-year-old Sunday Rose. The Babygirl star also shares Isabella Jane Cruise, 32, and Connor Cruise, 30, with her ex Tom Cruise. Bella and Connor haven’t chosen show business… but it seems her kids with Keith are! Sunday Rose has already been seen in a modeling ad, for a brand Nicole has been with a long time. Seems like the girls are ready for the spotlight — and getting a hand up from Mom!

Thoughts on Faith’s modeling, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Jul 29, 2025 15:12pm PDT

