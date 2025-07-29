Seriously, Ana De Armas???

Her rumored romance with Tom Cruise has been the talk of the town. But it’s never hit these heights of controversy! The Blonde star is in hot water this week after she got caught liking a super shady post on Instagram about Tom’s ex-wife Nicole Kidman! Ouch!

In February, the account Celeb Mess criticized the Big Little Lies alum’s plastic surgery denial. They shared a photo from 1996 of Nicole alongside a more recent picture of her from 2024. The post also included screenshots of an interview with Marie Claire from 2007, where she denied getting any work done after rumors of her being “overly Botoxed” started following her appearance at the Academy Awards:

“To be honest, I am completely natural. I have nothing in my face or anything. I wear sunscreen, and I don’t smoke. I take care of myself. And I’m very proud to say that.”

At the time, Nicole insisted she never used Botox. However, Celeb Mess didn’t believe her — posting the “Sure, Jan” meme. The account also tagged the dermal filler brand, Juvederm, as the location. Damn! Swipe to take a look (below):

FYI, Nicole later admitted she did try Botox but stopped. However, that’s not the main point here. Nicole looks amazing, no need to discuss that…

No, the big news here is that Ana LIKED this shady post! Yes, really! An eagle-eyed fan caught the move from the Knives Out star and posted a screenshot of it to Reddit on Sunday, leading to a bunch of heated reactions from other social media users! Check out some of the responses (below):

“It fascinates me when people in their 20s and 30s are rude about people aging. Like where do you think you’re headed? And do you know what the alternative to aging is?” “Having a one sided internet beef with your boyfriend’s wife from 20 years ago this openly is just absurd lol” “Dating a senior tom cruise when nicole is free… but sure ana, you’re the winner here lmao.” “Oh Ana. Oh no girl, this ain’t it.” “Nicole Kidman is a freaking powerhouse who hasn’t had a slump ever since she started, which is INSANELY impressive. She is almost 60 and she’s still starring in these captivating roles. You’d think that a woman in her late 30s who’s also an actor would not be this petty!” “This pic is also edited like hell to be even more unflattering than it really is. Maybe people just need to stop tearing each other down.” “Nicole looks great for a 60 year old woman? This is not the burn she thinks it is.”

What a bold and gross move from Ana! And so much for Tom making peace with Nicole after all these years! That could be out the window now, all thanks to his communist sympathizer girlfriend!

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

