Niecy Nash Marries Jessica Betts In ‘Plot Twist’ Months After Divorcing Husband!

We certainly didn’t see this coming!

When Niecy Nash split from her husband Jay Tucker last year, she said the two had become “better friends than partners” in their marriage. Well, it appears the Claws star has found herself a new partner — and this time, it’s a woman!

That’s right, y’all. The actress recently said “I do” to singer Jessica Betts, and is taking her new partner’s name. When she announced the marriage on social media, the comedienne said she’s now going by Mrs. Carol Denise Betts.

The news came as a bit of a shock to fans, as many didn’t know that Niecy was dating a woman in the months since she filed for divorce from Jay back in December. But gurl has always been an LGBTQ ally, so we’re happy to learn she’s officially a member of the LGBTeam!

Mrs. Betts did poke fun at the reveal on her Instagram Stories, writing “#PlotTwist” on one of the pics of her and her new bride. Ha, we love it!

Ch-ch-check out the lovely ladies on their wedding day (below)!

To make matters more romantic (or controversial), the pair met on the set of Claws over two years ago, and — get this — Jessica sang Niecy’s character’s wedding song! Awww!

Look at this post Jess posted of the two of them loved up from way back in 2018 (below).

Wow! Gurl was definitely still married to Jay at that time, so now we’re wondering what the timeline of this romance was… Maybe she and hubby were already “better friends” by that time?

Either way, congrats to the happy couple!

[Image via Instar/WENN/Jessica Betts/Instagram]