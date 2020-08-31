Brian Austin Green Isn’t Ruling Out A Reconciliation With Megan Fox: ‘Never Say Never’

Well, this is very inneresting!!

During an Instagram Live chat on Saturday, Brian Austin Green revealed he isn’t entirely writing off a future reconciliation with estranged wife Megan Fox. Do tell!

As you’ll recall, the father of four confirmed news of their split earlier this year, while also sharing that they had actually separated a few months earlier! He mentioned she had told him about a guy named Colson she had met on her movie set — who turned out to be Machine Gun Kelly, whom she started dating almost immediately.

However, there may still be a chance for the parents of three, at least in the Beverly Hills 90210 star’s mind. He explained:

“I never say never. You never know. I kinda feel like people are on paths in life and sometimes your paths are together and you travel that path together and you see eye to eye and then sometimes those paths do different things.”

Hmm…

The 47-year-old reflected (below) on their “three beautiful kids,” 7-year-old Noah Shannon, 6-year-old Bodhi Ransom, and 4-year-old Journey River and their “amazing 15-year relationship,” which unfortunately changed with time:

“We shared a lot together and we really went through a lot together. So right now the paths are different and she is on her path doing what she feels she needs to be doing to be happy and I’m on my path doing what I feel I need to do to be happy and it’s not for a lack of love for the kids or lack of being responsible, it’s really important to take care of yourself. It’s important for us as parents to take care of ourselves. I wish her all the best and I wish myself the best as well.”

For now, Fox is happily dating her Midnight in the Switchgrass co-star, who Brian hasn’t had the pleasure of meeting just yet:

“I’ve never met him, I have no idea, I’ve never heard anything bad from him or bad from Megan about him. I’ve heard bad stories about him, but I’ve heard bad stories about myself as well and I know that most of those aren’t true. As of right now, I have no problem with him. I really hope that he and Megan are happy because it’s important that she’s happy and it’s important that everyone is happy.”

From everything we’ve seen and heard so far, they are indeed happy! But hey, keep never saying never we guess…?

Some of those “bad stories” about himself might include rumors over the last few months about potential romances with Courtney Stodden and Tina Louise, both of whom he’s been spotted spending time with since the split from the Jennifer’s Body star. But for now, he seems somewhat optimistic of a potential reunion down the road with his wife:

“At some point, I think our paths will regulate a bit and run parallel to each other. Not necessarily the same but that’s OK.”

We’re not so sure… Do YOU think it’s possible?? Watch more from Brian (below):

Do U see this happening, Perezcious relationship experts?! Let us know (below) in the comments what you make of all this.

