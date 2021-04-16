Nikki Bella Responds To Rude AF Pregnancy Rumors About Her Post-Baby Body: This 'Sucks'

Nikki Bella would like to make two things very clear: she’s not pregnant and having to deal with dozens of comments nitpicking her physical appearance is beyond frustrating! (No kidding!!)

After the Total Bellas star posted photos from her recent appearance on WrestleMania (below) over the weekend, many followers began to wonder if she might be expecting her second baby. So, on Tuesday, the TV personality took to her Instagram to stop the speculation once and for all.

Related: Nikki Bella Flaunts Her Abs In Post-Baby Body Photo: ‘Mama Is Almost Back’

In a direct response to many commenters wondering if Nikki was “pregnant again,” the retired WWE star said:

“So, a lot of people have asked me this since the weekend, sucks, LOL.”

Ya, that’s probably an understatement! How many times do we have to say it: asking if someone is pregnant is never okay! Stop judging women’s bodies!

Wanting to clear the air, the momma of 8-month-old Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev shared:

“But I talk about it on the podcast tomorrow. Hormones, body changes and holding eight pounds of water weight! Today back to normal!”

You can actually listen to podcast episode HERE, where she also talks about the myth of the “perfect body.”

In another response first, the 37-year-old explained in more detail why fans may have believed her to be pregnant, explaining:

“No lol. My dress was baggy and with the number placement and being super bloated from travel and hormones (milk is coming to an end) I totally look it. It is what it is lol. Had abs in the day and a little bell at night. #momlife.”

Related: Nikki Responds To Political Backlash From Promoting The Rock’s New Book

At this point, the athlete isn’t even sure she wants more kids. Last month, Artem Chigvintsev‘s fiancée opened up about her uncertainty for the future with her twin sister Brie Bella, admitting on their podcast:

“So, I thought I was one and done and then Matteo makes me want to give him a sibling and Artem makes me want to give him a baby girl, not that I have any control over that. Then I’m like, ‘Closer in age is good,’ but then I’m like, ‘I really want to do a WWE return with you Brie. I really want to go after the tag title.’ That’s one thing I really want to do before I hang up the Nikes for good.”

If that’s not the most relatable dilemma for working moms everywhere. Kids or career?? As the Bella twins contemplate coming out of retirement for an epic last hurrah together, Nikki is definitely content with showering her baby boy with love, working on her relationship in therapy with Artem, and conquering her evolving fitness goals!

So… the next time you think the reality star might be preggers, you know what to do, Perezcious readers. Keep it to yourself until the happy parents announce the news themselves! It’s more fun for everyone that way.

[Image via Nikki Bella/Instagram]