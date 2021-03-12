Nikki Bella Flaunts Her Abs In Post-Baby Body Photo: 'Mama Is Almost Back'

Nikki Bella is getting close to her pre-baby bod!

The Total Bellas star took to Instagram on Thursday to show off her chiseled abs, just seven months after giving birth to her son Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev.

In the mommy thirst trap pic, Nikki shared how she reached her goals through “healthy eating, increase of workout activity and Emsculpt Neo.”

As a side note, Emsculpt is basically a non-invasive body sculpting method that helps to reduce fat and tone muscles — it’s also something Olivia Culpo also swears by! In the post, the 37-year-old wrestler went on to add how she still has some more work to do.

“[T]his Mama is almost back to her pre baby body!”

Ch-ch-check out the progress pic (below):

Nikki and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their little one last summer. Since then, the former Dancing with the Stars contestant has been incredibly open about her postpartum body struggles. Back in December, the WWE pro revealed on Ashley Graham’s Pretty Big Deal podcast how she felt pressured to “snap back” after giving birth.

“It’s such bulls**t. It messes with you, ’cause [people are] like, ‘But how is she?’ Literally, someone the other day was like, ‘Gosh, she’s still big!’ and I was like, ‘Excuse me?’”

She also divulged that a life coach has helped her work on appreciating her postpartum physique.

“She makes me grab parts of my body I don’t like and I say, ‘Thank you for creating Matteo and making him healthy.’ And it is weird how, slowly, you start to love it.”

You’re looking absolutely amazing, Nikki!

