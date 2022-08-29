Nikki Bella & Dancing With The Stars’ Artem Chigvintsev Are Officially Married!

The wedding bells have rung!

Nikki Bella has officially tied the knot after a near three-year engagement with Artem Chigvintsev. The newlyweds reportedly said “I do” in Paris over the weekend after traveling there for “something special,” which they teased on their Instagram stories last week.

The Total Bellas star took to IG again Monday to share the news along with some pics and a reveal for an upcoming mini-series capturing their special celebration. She wrote:

“We said I DO, can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event, “Nikki Bella Says I Do,” premieres on @eentertainment #NikkiBellaSaysIDo.”

See the wedding pics (below):

We know we’ll be tuning in!!

In an additional story post, the 38-year-old shared just how happy her and her now husband are with a pic of their hands, embellished with beautiful wedding rings:

“We both can’t stop smiling I never want this feeling to end. I will love you forever and ever Mr. Chigvintsev @theartemc”

See the full post (below):

Awww!

The celebration was packed with familiar faces as Artem’s Dancing With The Stars fellow performer Gleb Savchenko was in attendance along with his girlfriend Elena Belle, in addition to Nikki’s twin sis Brie Bella, friends Danielle Moinet, CJ Perry, Natalie “Nat By Nature” Neidhart, Shawna Allan, and DWTS pros Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, and Alan Bersten.

We’re so happy for the two and wish them and their son Matteo a lifetime of happiness!

What are your thoughts on the wedding, Perezcious readers? Will you be tuning in for the four-part special? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Images via Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev/Instagram]