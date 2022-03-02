Cold Feet? Why Nikki Bella Isn't Rushing To Marry Fiancé Artem Chigvintsev

What’s stopping Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev from tying the knot?

As you may know, the couple first met when they were partnered on Dancing with the Stars (while Nikki was still engaged to John Cena) and went on to strike up a romance after her time on the show. They became engaged in 2019 and welcomed their first child together in July 2020. Clearly, their relationship is serious, but apparently they’re not in any rush to exchange vows.

Innerestingly, the WWE alum revealed that having a baby actually made her pump the breaks on their relationship. She told E! News:

“Once I had Matteo and I started to raise him, I was like, when I say ‘I do,’ I want to make sure it’s forever. I know there are things that Artem wants too — like he really wants his parents there — but also, overall, I don’t want my son to go through a divorce.”

Hmm. Having Artem’s parents at their wedding may indeed be its own problem (he’s originally from Russia, so travel may have been difficult during the pandemic, and considering the current sociopolitical climate, it may be all the more complicated now). But that logistical issue is totally different than not being certain if the relationship is “forever”!

Of course, the momma must know what she’s talking about, because she’s been down this road before. She married her high school sweetheart at age 20, only to get divorced three years later. Then there was her engagement to Cena, which ended after six years. In fact, Nikki told E! News that “everything I’ve been through” was a big consideration in deciding to get married again, especially since her personal life has been “very public.”

And while she stated that she “really wanted to be with someone who was going to be an amazing father, and Artem is that,” the 38-year-old still wants to be certain that getting hitched is “absolutely” what she wants to do. Especially because she doesn’t necessarily want to rock the boat when everything is going so smoothly. She explained:

“Already what we have going on in our house right now is amazing. … It’s pretty much like a married life.”

That being said, not too long ago she was posting on Instagram about being excited for actual married life. She shared this sweet message for her man on Valentine’s Day:

“Happy Valentine’s Day Click The Best Is Yet To Come! Can’t wait till we get to say I Do. I love so much A!”

And the dancer replied:

“Love you more can’t wait “

So what do U think, Perezcious readers – are these two going to make it down the aisle? Or is this a big red flag?

