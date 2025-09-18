Got A Tip?

Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev & ZAC EFRON!!! Spotted On Couples Vacay After Messy Shaun White Breakup!

Nina Dobrev Couples Vacation Zac Efron After Shaun White Breakup

Well, this is good news for Nina Dobrev for once! Extremely nice news indeed!

Her door to marriage with longtime fiancé Shaun White got slammed shut last week, as news of their breakup shocked fans. But a new window has apparently opened up, one large enough to allow the beefy frame of Zac Efron in!

That’s right, Nina was mourning — with the support of sweet family members — the loss of her promised nuptials with Shaun. But just like that she changed her whole latitude. Now she’s apparently vacationing in some tropical paradise with the hunkiest guy in Hollywood!

TMZ got their hands on photos of a bunch of sexy stars having a soaking good time on a yacht off the coast of Italy — including Nina and Zac! The pair both looked as hot as ever as they showed off their bods in swim gear as they tanned, swam, snorkeled, went jet skiing. They also were described by witnesses as looking flirty with one another, with Zac taking lots of photos of the Vampire Diaries star in her black bikini!

But were they there as a couple?

OK, so apparently some of the celebs are in Italy for Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse‘s wedding. But this seems to be a real couples’ vacay. Because the boat crew was made up of Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh SperryChace Crawford and his girlfriend Kelsey Merritt… and then Zac and Nina! So if they weren’t coupled up at the start of the trip, they certainly are getting pushed in that direction!

Oh BTW, speaking of Keleigh… She posted some great pics of the trip…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @keleighteller

Nina looks pretty cheered up to us!

What do YOU think happened? Is it a setup by mutual friends? Did Zac hear about Nina’s breakup and shoot his shot, asking her to be his plus-one?? Hell, who wouldn’t say yes to that after a breakup, right??

We just love the picture proof she’s gonna be juuuuust fine after her apparently rough breakup! You can see more pics HERE!

[Image via Nina Dobrev/Zac Efron/Instagram.]

Sep 18, 2025 15:20pm PDT

