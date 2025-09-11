Did Nina Dobrev Dump Shaun White Over Cheating?! Examining The Evidence…

We’re reeling from the news that Nina Dobrev and Shaun White ended their engagement! We have to know: What happened?

People confirmed the shocking breakup on Thursday, with a source saying that “it was a mutual decision, and wasn’t an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another.” It really makes it feel like one of those Hollywood conscious uncouplings, right? But this seems to have happened pretty fast.

Nina and Shaun were last seen together on August 31, and the actress stepped out for the premiere of Eternity at the Toronto International Film Festival a week later — with no engagement ring. The split happened recently. However, there is no word on why they called it quits so suddenly after five years together!

While there are no answers yet, we do have this: Remember a few years ago, rumors were circulating online that Shaun CHEATED on Nina? Yeah, really! In 2021, DeuxMoi posted a tip on social media that said someone (though really obviously White from the clues) was on the dating apps, messaging other women, and more:

“everyone’s favorite snowboarder seems to be being unfaithful to his too good for him girlfriend. he’s been seen on dating apps and dming girls. he also had a night to remember while abroad last february. i guess the way he takes out dissatisfaction with a run is by running his relationship to the ground. I know we all thought wedding bells were in the air, but i guess just affairs.”

Whoa…

The proof it was him? Well, a woman also posted videos to TikTok accusing Shaun of matching with her on Raya and sliding into her DMs back in December 2020 and January 2021 — early on in his relationship with Nina. The woman’s account is gone now, but interested netizens took screen recordings and posted the videos and the messages back in 2022. Check them out (below):

There are three TikTok videos about Shaun White hitting up on this girl. Also deuxmoi once posted about Shaun White cheating on Nina Dobrev as he’s been texting some women. Gonna put these videos and screenshots in this thread pic.twitter.com/iMdpRxWWuP — ℕ???????????????????????????? | ???????????????????????????????????????? | Zoënne (@NotSry2LoveDE) March 13, 2022

And see the screenshots of the alleged DMs (below):

Huh. That’s a lot to fake, no??

Take all this with a grain of salt since Nina and Shaun never confirmed or denied the cheating rumors over the years. But as they say, where there’s smoke, there’s fire. We can’t help but wonder now: Did Nina dump Shaun because the athlete was unfaithful?

That’s definitely the conclusion fans have come to! And it’s not just these rumors resurfacing — new evidence is coming forward, too! Nina posted a video to TikTok — one day before she went to TIFF without her engagement ring — of her mouthing the words to an audio that said:

“How do you sleep at night knowing people don’t like you? With no underwear, in case they wanna kiss my ass. What’s your advice for women trying to fix their man? Listen, Bob the Builder, he’s got 10 other women trying to fix him too, and you all look like a damn construction crew.”

“10 other women” Is Nina trying to tell us something here? It looks like it to us! Check out the video (below):

A lot of fans took that comment as a hint that Shaun really did cheat! See the reactions (below):

“omg, he cheated” “Cheated ?.. ” “ohhhhhh. he f**ked UP” “If he cheated, he is dumb af!” “I really hope he didn’t cheat on you!!!” “leave cheaters behind, u don’t deserve that queen” “Did everyone forget when deuxmoi tried to out Shaun for cheating on her years ago” “Subtext here: he cheated. EVEN THE PRETTY & SUPER COOL ONES, GIRLS!!! IT’S NEVER YOUR FAULT.”

Nina deserves waaaay better than a cheater! But are these rumors even true??

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think he cheated? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via TODAY/YouTube, Nina Dobrev/Instagram]