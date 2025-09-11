Nina Dobrev & Shaun White Call Off Engagement & Split After 5 Years!

Prepare to be shocked: Nina Dobrev and Shaun White are dunzo!

The pair had been dating for five years, starting their relationship in 2019 and moving in together at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. They got engaged in October 2024 during a surprise dinner at The Golden Swan in New York City. Now, though, Nina and Shaun have ended their engagement and broken up! Whaaat!

People revealed the split news on Thursday. A source close to the now former couple said that “it was a mutual decision, and wasn’t an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another.” They were photographed in Los Angeles together on August 31, holding hands while out and about, and now they are over… What happened? Unfortunately, there are no other details about the breakup at this time.

However, People reported Nina walked the red carpet for the premiere of Eternity at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival without her massive engagement ring on September 7. She also unpinned her engagement post on Instagram at some point, which was at the top of her account since the professional snowboarder popped the question almost a year ago.

It appears the split happened recently, and everyone just missed the signs!

Ugh! We were really rooting for these two! What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you disappointed Nina and Shaun broke up? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]