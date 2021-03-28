Bad Girls Club Star Deshayla Harris Killed In Virginia Beach Shootings

Reality star Deshayla Harris has sadly passed at just 29-years-old.

On Saturday, police confirmed that the Bad Girls Club alum was shot and killed by a gunman in one of three unrelated shootings in the Virginia Beach area on Friday night. Harris was one of two individuals who died, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department press release. The other victim was 25-year-old Donovan Lynch. At least eight people were also wounded.

VBPD releases 2nd update to overnight shootings. @CityofVaBeach pic.twitter.com/KrN0XGmzNf — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) March 27, 2021

It has yet to be confirmed who was responsible for the deaths of Harris and Lynch. However, three individuals have been arrested and charged for their involvement in the first shooting on the night of March 26th, including Ahmon Jahree Adams, 22, Nyquez Tyvon Baker, 18, and Devon Maurice Dorse Jr., 20. The three have been charged with seven counts of felonious assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and reckless handling of a firearm.

While the shootings appear unrelated, they all happened within the same time frame. Authorities are reportedly investigating if the three shootings were connected at all and if there are any additional suspects.

Hours before the shooting, Harris had posted a video of herself on Instagram. In it, the TV personality said she planned on “only doing s**t that’s gonna make me elevate.”

Harris was best known for her time on the final season of Bad Girls Club in 2017. Dubbed “Firecracker Fashionista,” she has been remembered by a number of her fellow cast member, including Keyaira “Key” Hamilton.

“No matter how much I refused to talk to you…you never took no for an answer you popped up to my show just to prove fixing our friendship meant something to you. hardest part about losing you is I never fully forgave you. I literally let that TV s**t stand between us building a connection outside of tv. you didn’t deserve this man this s–t jus don’t feel real ….I’m sick affffff. rest easy Babygirl. @missshaybae thank you for always pushing me and supporting me no matter where we were in our friendship…watch over me I love you …we literally JUST talked 3 days ago”

On Saturday, the Oxygen star’s sister, Tashara “Shani” Harris, also posted a tribute on Facebook, calling Deshayla the person who told her she loved her every single day.

“I didn’t get a txt from you this morning, you broke my heart Deshayla Shay Harris, why you leave us like this? My heart hurt so bad.”

Our hearts go out to all of the victims and their families during this difficult time.

