NYC Teacher Caught Sucking A Man's Nipple During Zoom Class! WHAT?!

This is a wild one, folks!

A New York City-based Spanish teacher was suspended from classes after she allegedly sucked an unidentifiable man’s nipple DURING class!! And she tried to continue teaching afterwards like nothing happened — WHAT THE HELL!?

According to the New York Post on Saturday, a report was finalized in late October about an “inappropriate sexual act” Amanda K. Fletcher performed during a Zoom class, two weeks after the 2020-2021 school year kicked off. On September 30, Columbia Secondary School for Math, Science, and Engineering students were forced to watch as their 37-year-old educator allegedly “appeared to suck the nipple of an unidentified topless male” during her “live” instruction.

According to the Special Commissioner of Investigation for city schools, the report also said she “rocked her head back and forth” while sucking the man’s nipple. And in case you’re wondering if this was one of those Zoom mishaps where people forget their camera is on — it’s safe to assume Amanda knew what was happening given the statement detailed her actions afterward, saying:

“Following this act, Fletcher’s face turned in full view of the screen, and she gyrated her shoulders and smiled.”

It gets even stranger… Before performing the sexual act for her students, the teacher was “eating spaghetti” while the shirtless man was sitting behind her. WTF?! We get maybe needing to eat a quick snack during a long work day — but we mean a granola bar not canoodling a bowl of pasta in the arms of a topless man’s embrace! And on camera — what was going through this woman’s head?

It’s hard to know since once finished with the man’s nipple, Fletcher apparently dove right back into class as if nothing had happened. With 12 minutes left to go in her Zoom session, the report detailed:

“[She] resumed teaching and discussing a worksheet.”

Ummm, we genuinely don’t know how anyone could discuss a worksheet after witnessing that! It’s bad enough to see a teacher in public, let alone be subjected to a sex act while attempting to get educated!

Naturally, the students were totally baffled, snapping videos for social media that were later investigated to prove this situation. The teacher in question did not participate in the investigation, giving no explanations for her alleged actions. Fletcher was immediately “reassigned” following the misconduct, but she remains on payroll, making $105,588 last year.

Speaking to the outlet, Danielle Filson, a Department of Education spokesperson, told the outlet:

“This behavior is absolutely unacceptable.”

We’d hope so! The DOE plans to “pursue disciplinary action” against the inappropriate teacher. The Department also held a “Digital Media Guidelines for Remote Learning” session in March, with the school reminding faculty to conduct online classes as if they were still in school, meaning:

“Virtual classrooms should follow the same protocols as in-person classrooms — e.g. outside individuals are not permitted to walk into a classroom, whether virtual or in-person — and staff must continue to maintain a safe and appropriate learning environment.”

The Special Commissioner of Investigation also urged no “eating or snacking; smoking, vaping or in any other way using tobacco; and any other activities that might prevent an educator from maintaining total focus on the classroom.” Still doesn’t explain what led to this truly shocking virtual class…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Should the DOE be working faster to punish this allegedly inappropriate educator? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

