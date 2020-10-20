Here’s Why ‘Zoom Dick’ Has Been Trending All Day…

It turns out Saturday Night Live was a couple weeks ahead of the curve with their Zoom Video skit (inset, above)!

If you’ve noticed “Zoom Dick” trending on Twitter or elsewhere on social media throughout the day, well, here you go…

On Monday, the New Yorker suspended longtime writer and legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin after he exposed himself during a Zoom video chat between members of the outlet and its radio partner WNYC at some point last week.

According to a report in VICE, the CNN pundit was masturbating on camera. For Toobin’s part, he has confirmed the report — but claimed he did not realize his video camera was on.

Two people who were reportedly on the Zoom call last week anonymously and separately told Motherboard that the virtual meeting was an election simulation featuring many of the outlet’s most high-profile reporters, as well as a handful of producers from the accompanying radio partner. Toobin’s role on the call had been to provide enlightenment on how the Supreme Court could potentially address a contested November election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Both people on the call reported that there was a scheduled ten-minute breakout session from the simulation, at which point they claimed “it seemed like Toobin went on a second video call.” When all the other groups returned from their smaller breakout sessions, Toobin reportedly “lowered the camera,” and one of the people on the call claimed “they could see Toobin touching his penis.”

Moments later, after “they saw Toobin jerking off,” the embattled legal analyst and writer appeared to call back into the full group session, “seemingly unaware” that his colleagues had been able to see what he’d been doing through his camera. Talk about an awkward return…!

As noted, the New Yorker has officially suspended Toobin while they investigate the incident. Later on Monday afternoon, he was also placed on indeterminate leave by CNN, where he serves as an on-air legal analyst as well.

Toobin released a statement of his own about the incident on Monday, too. In it, he owned up to his “embarrassingly stupid mistake” and tried to explain what happened:

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers. I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video.”

Maybe this was an honest mistake, and if so we do feel bad for the guy.

But come on! He couldn’t wait until later to do his own, let’s say, pole results?? Like maybe after he was completely off the clock??

BTW, here’s Toobin back in 2018 doing his job like a professional with his pants on — oh geez, we assume! — as the Kavanaugh confirmation approached.

Though being a Debbie Downer, now that another anti-abortion justice is about to be confirmed, he may prove to be right. And, you know, very wrong at the same time.

No word yet if Toobin will be fired completely, but one thing is for sure — we would never be able to set foot back in that office, no matter how long the pandemic lasts at this point…

