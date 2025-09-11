OnlyFans Star's Family Raising Money To Get Her Body Back After Mysterious Death Overseas

Natalia Rae has sadly passed away FAR from home… Now her family is on a mission to retrieve her body.

If you’ve never heard the name, the 33-year-old was an OnlyFans model who unfortunately met a tragic fate while on vacation in Costa Rica earlier this month. According to People, Natalia posted a message on Snapchat the day before her death informing fans she had injured her leg after a fall and was resting in her hotel room. But then on September 2, she was mysteriously found unconscious in said room, and was pronounced dead soon after. Her sister confirmed the news her the adult entertainer’s X (Twitter) account, writing on September 3:

“Hi all this is Natalia’s sister, and I hate that I have to do this. While on vacation, living her best life as always, my light of a sister passed away. I know that she was as much a light in your life as she was in mine, and the way she spoke of you all told me how much she meant to you. I am so glad that she was able to share that amazing, exciting side of herself with all of you, because she truly was one of the best people on this PLANET, and hope you all feel as lucky as I do to have known her, to have loved her, and to have been a part of her life.”

She added:

“To make things so much worse, we were out of country. It’s not cheap to bring her home to her family where she belongs, and we have had to started a gofundme to help bring her back! Anything you can contribute will help a lot to give her the service she deserves. Thank you for loving my sister, she means so much to me and it matters more than you can imagine that you all were there for here”

See (below):

People reported that Costa Rican officials did not find any signs of violence and noted that as of now foul play is not suspected. However, her death remains under investigation.

A GoFundMe has since been created in Natalia’s name with the goal of raising money to bring her body home. Her family shared on the platform:

“Our dear, sweet, loving, vibrant friend, Natalia Rae, has passed away unexpectedly, leaving us heartbroken. Her body is currently abroad, and her family needs help covering the costs to bring her home and give her the farewell she deserves. Any contribution, big or small, will make a difference. Thank you for your love and support during this difficult time.”

As of now, more than $28,000 has been raised out of the overall goal of $35,000.

Our hearts are with her family as they await more answers and the return of her body. Rest in peace.

[Images via Natalia Rae/X & Brizzy Brizzy/GoFundMe]