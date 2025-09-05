Influencer Found Dead At 22 After Jet Ski Ride -- And Police Say It's Suspicious!

An influencer was found dead days after going on a jet ski ride while on vacation — and police have officially deemed her death suspicious!

According to the Brazilian news outlet Metrópoles on Wednesday, the Military Firefighters Corps discovered the body of Jaqueline Barbosa Nascimento at Jaguara Dam in Igaratá, Brazil. She was so young when she died, only 22 years old. Just awful.

The content creator vanished while riding a jet ski with two other people. Three days later she was found, reportedly having drowned. However, police deemed her death as suspicious and are combing through security camera footage for more answers! No other details were provided by law enforcement at this time.

Related: Haunted Annabelle Doll Handler’s Cause Of Death Revealed!

Jaqueline’s friend and fellow social media personality Gabrielle Reis shared more about her final moments. She told Metrópoles in Portuguese that Jaqueline met some people at a club two weeks ago. Despite barely knowing them, she then decided to go on a trip to Igaratá with them — which none of her close pals thought was a good idea! Gabrielle recalled:

“All of our close friends and I begged her not to go because none of us would be able to keep up. Then she kept pestering us all week, saying, ‘Let’s go, let’s go.’ In the end, she went.”

Did her friends immediately feel they shouldn’t trust these people? Are the mystery pals the reason police are deeming her death suspicious? Or was it something about where or how she was found? Hmm.

Jaqueline, who often shared photos and videos about her life for her over 12,000 followers on Instagram and 1,700 followers on TikTok, posted a selfie from a lawn on the same day she went missing on her jet ski ride. We don’t get a peek at her travel buddies, but notably that was her final post. Take a look (below):

Gabrielle went on to share that Jaqueline was a “sweet” girl, saying:

“I met Jaque through a friend many years ago, and we’ve been inseparable ever since. She was always a very sweet, loving girl, always thinking of others. She was a good person, a good friend.

But at the same time, she said her late friend could be “naive,” which caused a problem between them recently:

“We fought about the way she was living her life, living it so intensely.”

Oof. Did Jaqueline’s impulsive actions cost her her life? Hopefully, police can soon get to the bottom of whether this was just a tragic accident or something more complicated.

[Image via Jaqueline Barbosa Nascimento/Instagram]