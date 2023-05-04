New Jersey Town Left Stumped After ‘500 Pounds’ Of Cooked Pasta Was Mysteriously Found Dumped In The Woods!

A mysterious surprise found in New Jersey woods has left locals with an “impasteable” mission.

Last week, residents of Old Bridge, NJ were in for a surprise after discovering a giant mass of pasta noodles alongside a creek in the woods… Yeah, you read that right.

It’s unclear how or why exactly the cooked pasta, which consisted of spaghetti, macaroni, and more, was left in the outdoor area, but community leader Nina Jochnowitz theorized in a Frida Facebook post:

“No surprise when we see the dumping of construction and other garbage spewed in all of the neighborhoods. This week, there was a new type of dumping, of excessive food, PASTA.”

She added of the impressively large size of the pasta mound:

“A good Estimate is more than 500 pounds of pasta dumped adjacent to the streams intersecting with Hilliard and Mimi”

500 pounds!!

Thankfully, though, she reported the news to her town officials, whose Public Works “responded by doing a rapid cleanup the river basin and pasta dump.” Nina noted that the crew also “cleaned out all the garbage tossed in the basin.” She joked that her friend called it, “Mission Impasteable.” That it sure was!

And for those who think it couldn’t have been THAT harmful, well, think again. Quick action was certainly necessary, as the community leader also told the Philadelphia Inquirer:

“You might say, ‘Who cares about pasta?’ But pasta has a PH level that will impact the water stream. That water stream is important to clean up because it feeds into the town’s water supply. … It was one of the fastest cleanups I’ve ever seen here.”

All in a day’s work, we guess… The question still remains, though — who is the mystery pasta perp?

