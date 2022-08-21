Olivia Jade Is 'Single And Having Fun' After Splitting From Jacob Elordi!

Olivia Jade Giannulli is doing her own thing again now after splitting up from casual boyfriend Jacob Elordi.

The couple had been enjoying each other’s company in recent months, but according to a new report published by Us Weekly over the weekend, they have opted to split up and go their own separate ways.

According to the mag, Lori Loughlin‘s famous daughter and the film star “enjoyed spending time together” while they were an item. However, it’s all over now, as the 22-year-old YouTube personality is “single and having fun.” The outlet reports info from a source saying Olivia is “living it up” with her friends now that she’s on her own again. Meanwhile, the 25-year-old Kissing Booth star is said to be “completely focused” on growing his career now that he’s not prioritizing a relationship at this point in life.

The insider makes it sound like neither Olivia nor Jacob were particularly thrown by the end of the relationship. In fact, as the source explains, it seems as though both parties are keeping it very cool with each other. They “hung out earlier this summer,” and yet they are “not dating” right now, per the report.

The source added:

“He’s not looking for a serious relationship at the moment.”

Sad to see them go from their first spotted public outings in December of last year to this. Oh, well!

But as long as both are moving on to what they feel are bigger and better and more preferable things, then more power to ’em, we suppose!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via GQ/YouTube/Olivia Jade/Instagram]