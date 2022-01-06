Olivia Jade Now Claims She Got Straight A’s In High School As She Tries To Debunk College Admissions Rumors

Olivia Jade’s parents may have bought her way into college, but she could have gotten in on her own, guys — really!

Lori Loughlin’s daughter has been attempting to step out of the shadow of the college admissions scandal for years now, but it still follows her wherever she goes. She can’t even escape it on her own podcast, Conversations with Olivia Jade, where she recently tried to set the record straight about her work ethic.

The 22-year-old acknowledged her privilege to guest Dr. Hillary Goldsher on the most recent episode, saying:

“I am super aware that I’ve been given opportunities because of my parents and that I live a very blessed and fortunate and privileged life. But then there’s also a part of me that feels… it’s tricky. It’s hard to speak on because I know that to the average human, I have it easy.”

That’s maybe a bit of an understatement, but go on. She continued:

“There is a big misconception about me, I feel at least personally, where I get that comment of, ‘You don’t work hard.’ But I didn’t have to start my YouTube when I was 14. I did put in a lot of work. There’s all these rumors floating around about my grades — ‘She clearly didn’t work hard. She must have failed school.’ I don’t even think I’ve ever said this publicly, but in high school I had straight A’s and I worked really hard at school.”

That may actually be true. What we learned about her parents bribing and lying to get her into the University of Southern California wasn’t even so much about grades — it was about extracurriculars.

Readers probably remember Olivia posed for fake rowing photos so that she could be accepted to the school as part of the crew team — even though she never actually participated in the sport. We don’t even remember hearing much about her high school academic record — though classmates at USC did come forward saying she ditched most of her classes that her parents had worked so hard (and spent so much) to get her into.

Innerestingly, back in 2018 (before the whole scandal broke, and before she even began attending USC), the influencer straight up told her followers she wasn’t that interested in schoolwork. In a since-deleted video, she shared:

“I don’t know how much of school I’m gonna attend but I’m gonna go in and talk to my deans and everyone, and hope that I can try and balance it all. But I do want the experience of, like, game days, partying… I don’t really care about school, as you guys all know.”

The Dancing with the Stars alum later walked back those remarks, calling them “ignorant and stupid.” But it’s an eyebrow-raising contrast that she once blithely admitted to not caring about school, to now insisting that she worked really hard.

Elsewhere on the podcast, Jacob Elordi’s current love interest talked about going to therapy. She explained:

“I started a few years ago when things went sideways in my family and with the college scandal. I just needed somebody to talk to. If you have the resource and you can, I would really recommend it.”

She reflected:

“When I first started, I wanted it to be good and everything to be healed and all of this to work overnight or within a week’s span. And I feel like it’s been years, and I’m still dealing with things and I still have so many questions.”

One of the biggest questions is, would Olivia have gotten into USC on her own merits? We’ll never know, and that’s on Lori and Mossimo Giannulli for not having faith in their (apparently) straight-A student. Not only did they steal a spot from someone potentially more deserving, they didn’t even give their daughter a chance to find out if she was deserving on her own.

Then again, per her own words Olivia didn’t care much about school, and she did end up dropping out. Maybe she just wasn’t meant to be a college girl.

