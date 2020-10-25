Listen To This: Let's Go For A Ride!

Omar Apollo was born and raised in Indiana to Mexican parents. He grew up listening their music and his own influences and he’s now putting out something akin to a modern-day Maxwell! So into it!

He’s gotten some amazing cosigns and songs featuring Perezcious faves Ruel and Kali Uchis, but the one we’d like to share today and that we’ve been vibing to for a while is So Good.

This has more of an upbeat flair than his usual fare. It’s super sexy rollerskating music!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more from Omar Apollo!