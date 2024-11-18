One Tree Hill's Paul Teal Dead At 35 -- Bethany Joy Lenz Says Goodbye

Paul Teal has tragically passed away.

The actor, who gained fame from his role as Josh on One Tree Hill, unfortunately passed away at just 35 years old over the weekend. His girlfriend Emilia Torello announced the news alongside a black-and-white photo of the pair on Instagram. She wrote:

“The most thoughtful, inspiring, driven, self-disciplined, loving man passed away on Friday, November 15, 2024. Paul, you were my soulmate, my soon-to-be-husband, my rock, and my future. You filled my lungs with laughter, my stomach with butterflies, and my heart with love.”

Related: Quincy Jones’ Cause Of Death Revealed — He Never Told The Public About This

Emilia didn’t share any details about his cause of death but noted he was fighting a long health battle:

“You were taken too soon, in a battle that you fought bravely without fail. While a part of me died with you, I promise to fight to find joy in life as hard as you fought to live every single day. The world is lucky to have even had a moment with Paul Teal, and I am the luckiest person in it, because I got to call you mine. I will love you forever.”

So, so sad.

In the wake of the saddening news, Paul’s One Tree Hill co-star Bethany Joy Lenz took to IG to pay tribute. In a lengthy post, she reflected on working with him, including in a musical production of The Notebook in 2006:

“My heart is heavy. Paul Teal was the kind of guy who lit up a room without trying. His bright smile, infectious laugh and kind heart made you want to be near him. I worked closely with Paul for months when he played Noah in my and @ronaniello musical production of The Notebook in 2006. He was shy and funny and so so comfortable on stage. Wow. Like his second skin. You couldn’t take your eyes off him. Later, I was giddy to be directing an episode of One Tree Hill where I’d get to cast a new recurring character, Josh- the sleazy movie star. With his self-effacing sense of humor and willingness to dive fully into any character, Paul was perfect for the part. He was a joy to work with in any environment and so generous.”

She continued:

“We stayed in touch on and off. I wish it had been more. I wish I’d called all those times I meant to but got distracted. Life is short. I keep thinking that this week. Life is short. Here is a video of the few photos I have on my hard drive of Paul as the iconic Noah Calhoun in our little black box production. And the song is ‘Sunday Train’, Noah’s big solo, which we recorded that year with Paul singing. Now at 35, he’s taken another train. He was too young to die. Far too young. I’m gutted.”

See her full tribute (below):

How heartbreaking.

Our thoughts are with Paul’s loved ones. Rest in peace.

[Images via Emilia Torello/Instagram & NBC/YouTube]