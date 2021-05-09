Listen To This: Still Got It!

Coldplay released a new song this week that was… meh. Throughly disappointing! Surprising because they worked with pop god Max Martin on it.

Thankfully, though, OneRepublic also released a tune and it’s gold!

This is Ryan Tedder doing what he does best. This is his sound.

This will slowly take over radio. It won’t come on hot and heavy. But it will win fans one spin at a time.

How can you not love a song with whistling?

This is so catchy!!!!

Check out Run above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from OneRepublic!