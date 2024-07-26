Oprah Winfrey & Gayle King Open Up About Those Longtime Lesbian Rumors! 

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King would like to set the record straight!

As you may know, their friendship began decades ago when they worked together at the Baltimore news station WJZ-TV. Oprah was a 22-year-old news anchor, while Gayle was a 21-year-old production assistant/writer. They hardly knew each other at the time. But when a major snowstorm hit the area, the legendary talk show host offered the CBS Mornings anchor to stay at her place for the night. No one’s gettin’ stranded on O’s watch!

And just like that, a one-night sleepover ended up turning into a lifelong friendship! The two talked the entire night, and the rest was history! Pals ever since! However, some people have speculated over the years that Oprah and Gayle are more than just friends…

Well, now they have addressed the longtime lesbian rumors. While appearing on Melinda French Gates’ Moments That Makes Us interview series on YouTube this week, the pair told everyone that things are… strictly platonic! Oprah said:

“I think we’ve shared pretty much everything and I would have to say, it wasn’t even a matter of navigation. You know, for years, people used to say we were gay, and listen, we were up against that forever. And people still may think it.”

As Gayle put it, they would 100 percent admit if they were lesbians and dating — but it’s just not true!

“I used to say Oprah, ‘You gotta do a show on this, because it’s hard enough for me to get a date on Saturday night with people thinking we’re gay.’ Because if we were gay, we’d tell you!”

Speaking about the longtime gossip even more, Oprah noted she thinks the rumors started because people “aren’t used to seeing women with this kind of truth bond.”

“The reason why I think our friendship has worked is because Gayle is happier, not happy, but happier for me for any kind of success or victory or challenge I get through than I am for myself. And I feel as happy as she does — I can’t be happier than, cannot surpass Gayle. You cannot out-happy her. I am equally as happy for her.”

Aww! Oprah further pointed out that friendships “with anybody who has a hint of jealousy about anything that you’re doing – certainly about your success or your being celebrated” do not necessarily work. She has a point! Gayle then chimed in, adding:

“I just assumed everybody had a really good friend. I just assumed every woman – maybe not for men – but I just assumed every woman had at least one.”

What also makes their bond so special? They can always be honest with each other about everything. Gayle said:

“In Oprah’s life, everybody is always very flattering and is always very agreeable with things that she says. And sometimes I’ll just go, ‘That’s just not true. Your hair does not look good.’”

So, if anyone’s been shipping Oprah and Gayle together, we hate to burst your bubble, but it’s not happening, nor has it ever happened, according to them! They are friends, and that’s all! Watch their conversation with Melinda (below):

