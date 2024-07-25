Elon Musk’s Trans Daughter Vivian BLASTS Dad After He Said She’s Dead To Him Because Of ‘Woke Mind Virus’

Elon Musk (unfortunately) said his piece… and now it’s his daughter’s turn!

On Monday, the Tesla founder made headlines after slamming his trans daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson, and claiming that he was “tricked” into signing off on her transition in 2022. He went on even further than that, too, saying the 20-year-old was “killed by the woke mind virus.” Elon then eerily said:

“I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that. And we’re making some progress.”

Nasty work…

But now Vivian is coming forward. The same day Elon’s comments surfaced, the young woman took to Instagram‘s text-based app Threads to hit back at the billionaire. She posted:

“Last time I checked I am, indeed, not dead”

She followed up, adding:

“My life is camp and I should just embrace that at this point”

That’s an extremely positive way to look at things considering everything her estranged father has said about her. But sometimes, you just gotta laugh so you don’t cry, ya know? On Wednesday, she also sarcastically added, “I look pretty good for a dead bitch.” Then later, Vivian returned to the social media app with a video message. She told fans:

“Hi it is Vivian Jenna Wilson. I’m just going to come on here and say that I’m doing well, I am doing fine actually, and I am formulating a response and what not. It’s being worked on, it’s being worked on.

She playfully added:

“Just hold your god damn horses for five more seconds, okay? I promise it’s getting worked on.”

And then on Thursday morning, she came with the facts. She returned to Threads and posted a screenshot of a post Elon wrote on X (Twitter) censoring the beginning where he deadnames her. He wrote:

“[Redacted] was born gay and slightly autistic, two attributes that contribute to gender dysphoria. I knew that from when he was about 4 years old and he would pick out clothes for me to wear like a jacket and tell me it was ‘fabulous’, as well as his love of musicals & theatre. But he was not a girl.”

So incredibly insensitive.

Jenna countered his claims, writing in her own post:

“There’s a lot of stuff I need to debunk which I will get to don’t worry, but I want to start with what I find the funniest which is the notorious ‘slightly autistic’ tweet. This is gonna be a bit so just bare with me”

She added in a follow up:

“This is entirely fake. Like, literally none of this ever happened. Ever. I don’t even know where he got this from. My best guess is that he went to the Milo Yiannopoulis [sic] school of gay stereotypes, just picked some at random and said “eh — good enough” in a last-ditch attempt to garner sympathy points when he is so obviously in the wrong even in his own fucking story.”

Yikes! We mean, she doesn’t sound too far off here… Elon claiming he thought she was gay because of the use of the word “fabulous” and her love of “musicals and theatre” is like, the oldest gay stereotype in the book! And it makes it seem like he’s just grasping at straws to try and support his twisted narrative. She went on to discredit her father claim by claim:

“I did not have a ‘love of musicals & theatre’ when I was four, because y’know… I was f**king four. I did not know what these things were. My earliest real experience with musicals was when my twin brother had a hamilton phase in 8th/9th grade and overplayed it so much in the car to the point where for a long time I swore off the entire genre.”

In another post, Vivian added:

“I never picked out jackets for him to wear and I was most certainly not calling them ‘fabulous’ because literally what the f**k. I did not use the word fabulous when I was four because once again I would like to reiterate… I was four. Like this is so obvious I don’t even think it warrants explanation but apparently people believe this nonsense so here I am.”

Poor girl… Having to literally defend herself from her own father. Nightmare fuel.

She continued:

“This entire thing is completely made up and there’s a reason for this. He doesn’t know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn’t there, and in the little time that he was I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness. Obviously he can’t say that, so I’ve been reduced to a happy little stereotype f**-ing along to use at his discretion. I think that says alot about how he views queer people and children in general.”

How awful… Vivian added:

“As for if I’m not a woman… sure, Jan. Whatever you say. I’m legally recognized as a woman in the state of California and I don’t concern myself with the opinions of those who are below me. Obviously Elon can’t say the same because in a ketamine-fueled haze, he’s desperate for attention and validation from an army of degenerate red-pilled incels and pick-mes who are quick to give it to him. Go touch some f**king grass”

DAMN. She went OFF. But you know what? Good for her for speaking up. It’s vile that she has to defend her literal existence because of her own father, but she sure does an efficient job of it.

In another post, Vivian addressed the SpaceX founder by what fans believe to be his burner account on X (Twitter) under the name of Adrian Dittman. She wrote:

“So now that I’ve gained some traction reading Adrian Dittman to filth, I want to make one thing absolutely clear. I disowned him, not the other way around.”

Mic drop moment! It’s all even funnier that she said all this on Threads instead of X, which Elon owns. What are your thoughts on Vivian’s response, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

To learn more about how you can help the LGBTQ+ community, check out https://www.glaad.org/.

