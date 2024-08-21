Got A Tip?

Orlando Bloom Posts Rare Pic With 13-Year-Old Son Flynn -- Look How Tall He Is!

Orlando Bloom’s eldest is growing up!

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor surprised Instagram followers on Tuesday by sharing a carousel of new pics featuring his 13-year-old son Flynn! The shots came from Monterey Car Week, where it looks like the father-son duo did a bit of bonding while looking at some fast and furious race cars. Orlando chose not to display his son’s face in the pics, but what we CAN see is how tall the youngster is!

In the first pic in the carousel, the dad and son stand side by side as Orlando gently wraps his arm around the teen. Following are some sweet solo shots of the Lord of the Rings star posing next to the high-speed rigs, before Flynn re-joins in the final pic to show that he’s almost as tall as his dad! Scroll through (below):

Awww!

It’s hard to believe Orlando welcomed Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr all the way back in 2011. We remember when that kiddo was a teeny tiny baby in Orlando’s arms! Time really does fly! But while things may not have worked out with the model, Orlando moved on with Katy Perry and and two welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in  2020.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Images via UNICEF/YouTube]

Aug 21, 2024 12:13pm PDT

