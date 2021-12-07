WTF?! Teacher Suspended After Telling Students How Oxford School Shooter Could Have Killed More People

A high school teacher in Michigan has been suspended after reportedly explaining to his students how the Oxford High School shooter could have killed even more people.

The teacher, who has not been publicly named, was suspended after allegedly making the disturbing remarks to a class of students at Hopkins High School in Hopkins, Michigan, at some point within the last week.

Of course, we have been following the tragic story coming out of Oakland County, Michigan, where — on the final day of November last week — 15-year-old sophomore Ethan Crumbley allegedly opened fire with a 9-millimeter Sig Sauer semi-automatic handgun in a crowded hallway at Oxford High School.

The shooting resulted in the deaths of four innocent students, and eight other teenagers were seriously wounded. Crumbley has since been charged with murder, assaults, and weapons charges, as well as one count of terrorism causing death. In a shocking but welcome development, his mother and father have both also been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter each after reportedly buying the gun used in the attack for their son as an early “Christmas present” on Black Friday of the previous week.

Now, the fallout continues in an unexpected way after a teacher in the city of Hopkins reportedly went way too far with students in attempting to talk about the situation. Allegedly acting on a directive to discuss the tragedy with a class, the teacher reportedly explained that, were he the shooter, he would have created a distraction in order to cause more deaths.

Sorry, but… are you really going to give the kids tips on how to be a better school shooter? How is that helpful in the slightest??

A concerned Hopkins High School parent explained the disturbing situation to Newsweek, saying:

“[The teacher said] he would’ve pulled a smoke detector, so that he could create a distraction, in order to carry out his hit list and kill the people that he would need to.”

Holy s**t… He even got specific.

Understandably disgusted, the Hopkins HS parent continued with their thoughts about the teacher’s alleged actions:

“It was gut-wrenching devastation that a grown adult would mentally harm our children this way. Zero tolerance, zero tolerance. Absolutely not should he be back in school or teaching anywhere, ever.”

Yeah, hard to argue with that.

Hopkins High School principal Ken Szczepanski confirmed with the outlet that the teacher in question was suspended from teaching after the alleged discussion came to light.

Szczepanski informed the media that school continued as usual in the days after the teacher’s suspension, and added:

“This is a contained situation.”

We can only hope so.

Still, that same Newsweek report published late Friday revealed that an almost unbelievable 519 (!) schools nationwide across dozens of different states closed at various points last week due to credible threats of violence following the Oxford HS shooting. With such a volatile climate in mind, this teacher told kids how to kill better??

Here is more on the situation in the city of Hopkins following last week’s Oxford HS shooting, from WOOD TV8 (below):

