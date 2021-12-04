Ex-Girlfriend Of Michigan School Shooting Suspect’s Father Slams Him For Being A 'Piece Of S**t’ Dad, Calls Mother A 'Monster'

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A former girlfriend of James Crumbley, the father of the accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, is speaking out about him and his wife Jennifer Crumbley.

In an interview with WXYZ-TV, Michelle Cobb she did not hold back her scathing thoughts about the deadbeat dad following the news of the tragedy that has rocked Michigan this week, expressing:

“He’s a piece of s**t. He really is.”

According to Cobb, he left behind their 18-year-old son Eli and a daughter he had with another woman in Florida when he moved away with Jennifer. She claimed the parents always criticized and complained about having to pay her child support for James’ son over the years — even though he was only shelling out $67 a week when he allegedly earned a six-figure income:

“I cried the moment he turned 18 because, I thought, all of this hell is over as far as dealing with my son’s father.”

Even more so, Cobb said it seemed like Jennifer was always in control and made it difficult for Eli to form a relationship with his dad and Ethan, explaining:

“Jennifer was a monster. She could do no wrong and she was right about everything. I mean, this is exactly the kind of attitude she has. Like, she, literally, thought she was better than everyone.”

As we previously reported, the parents of the 15-year-old have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter for the parts in the murders of four students and injuries of seven others. When Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced the charges Friday, she laid out how James and Jennifer disregarded all of the warning signs that Ethan may become violent at some point. The district attorney specifically pointed out how the father purchased a semi-automatic 9-millimeter Sig Sauer handgun with his 15-year-old as a gift on November 26. The mom also posted a picture of the gun in an open case on social media, sharing how the two tested it out that same day. It read, per WXYZ-TV:

“Mom & son day testing out his new Xmas present. My first time shooting a 9mm I hit the bullseye.”

Accusing the couple of giving Ethan whatever he wanted, Cobb admitted she is not shocked they purchased the weapon for the teen:

“They pretty much gave him whatever he wanted. Why would you let a 15-year-old have access, especially knowing that just a few days prior that he was having problems at school?”

Those problems at school continued as school officials later reached out to the Crumbley’s when Ethan was caught searching for ammunition online. Neither responded to the school, but a text message from Jennifer revealed she didn’t take the situation seriously:

“LOL I’m not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught.”

Then, a disturbing drawing from Ethan prompted the school to call the parents in and request that he be placed in counseling within 48 hours. But James and Jennifer still kept him in class for the day. Once news broke out of the shooting, the mother immediately texted her son to tell him not to shoot — but it was too late.

After leading authorities on an hours-long manhunt when they fled Friday, the pair are now both being held on $500,000 bonds and pled guilty to all counts. Meanwhile, Ethan was charged as an adult with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commitment of a felony. He also pleaded not guilty.

Speaking on what has since transpired, Cobb said she hopes Ethan, James, and Jennifer are held accountable for what happened:

“I hope they get the maximum, honestly, all of them. They deserve it. They they need to be held accountable for what their child did. They need to have a reality check.”

We’ll keep you updated on any new details that come up from the case.

[Image via Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, WXYZ-TV Detroit/YouTube]