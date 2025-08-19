Ozzy Osbourne Documentary Pulled HOURS Before Airtime -- Because The Family Has 'Concerns'

The Osbourne family has pulled the plug on a documentary revolving around their poor late pop… At least for now.

Before Ozzy Osbourne’s death, a documentary titled Coming Home — following his and Sharon’s move back to the UK before his farewell concert with Black Sabbath — was actively being filmed. It was set to premiere on the BBC on Monday, August 18 at 9:00 p.m. local time… But as of Monday morning, it’s been wiped from the schedule! So… what happened??

According to an insider via The Sun, the Osbourne family had “concerns” with the feature’s rushed schedule:

“There have been conversations behind the scenes that maybe the BBC were rushing their show on Ozzy out — especially because Paramount+ also had a film in the offing.”

Rushed how? Well, for one thing, they apparently crunched the thing into a couple quick hours instead of the lengthy docuseries it was supposed to be:

“The BBC’s production had been originally planned to run as a ten part series following Ozzy and Sharon’s move back to the UK called Home To Roost. After Ozzy passed away, the makers of the series then decided it should be a one-off film.”

The insider continued:

“What mattered the most to the family was the overall tone and theme of the programme, which features Ozzy and Sharon in one of their last interviews together. It started to feel like the goal being pursued was that the BBC and the makers of the film were to get the show on air faster than the Paramount+ doc. Naturally that has caused some concerns with the family.”

We get that… This is the death of a legend! Not a marketing opportunity!

According to NME, the documentary features Kelly and Jack Osbourne and is “moving and inspirational.” A BBC representative has since issued the following statement:

“The film has moved in the schedules and we’ll confirm new tx details in due course.”

Inneresting. We certainly agree with the family it’s far more important to make a quality documentary than to get one out faster than the competition. We mean, these are some of Ozzy’s final words, his last interview with Sharon. Shouldn’t more care be given?

Do YOU think the family are being overly protective in their grief? Would you rather the documentary come out sooner? Or do you trust the Osbourne’s instincts when it comes to their patriarch? Let us know in the comments down below!

