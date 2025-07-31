The Osbournes' Touching Fashion Tributes To Ozzy -- As Seen At His Powerful Funeral Procession

When it came time for Ozzy Osbourne‘s emotional funeral procession in Birmingham, England on Wednesday, his family showed how incredibly thoughtful they were by donning some very specific and touching tributes to the late rocker.

Of course, the Black Sabbath legend died last week at 76 years old. And on Wednesday, as a hearse with the rocker’s body went down Broad Street through the middle of his hometown of Birmingham, his family joined thousands of other mourners to say goodbye.

We are amazed at the careful consideration each of his family members showed during that procession, too. See, they each had very specific Ozzy-related accoutrements to accessorize their mourning outfits in what ended up being the most perfectly poignant and subtle way to honor the rock-and-roll superstar.

For one, Ozzy’s grieving wife Sharon Osbourne attached what appeared to be one of her late husband’s wedding rings to a long chain, which she then draped around her neck to wear as a necklace during the event.

Meanwhile, Ozzy’s 41-year-old daughter Aimee wore a bat brooch as part of her funeral outfit — a not-so-subtle callback to 1982, when Osbourne infamously bit the head off a bat during a concert.

Then, his 40-year-old daughter Kelly arrived at the procession with a pair of circular, tinted sunglasses on her face. You know, the kind that perfectly paralleled the style her father wore for pretty much his entire public-facing career, more or less.

And finally, Ozzy’s 39-year-old son Jack rocked a black Chrome Hearts tie that featured a silver cross adorned onto the bottom of it — a direct mimic of the copious cross jewelry Ozzy was fond of wearing during his lifetime.

They are small gestures, of course, but they clearly mean so much in their own little ways.

Such a sad situation.

R.I.P.

