Ozzy Osbourne’s Daughter Aimee Refused To Do Reality Show -- But She Will Join Fam For TV Tribute??

Ozzy Osbourne‘s other daughter has stayed away from her family’s spotlight as much as possible over the years. Heck, most folks didn’t even know Aimee Osbourne existed when The Osbournes originally aired! She’s done a commendable job of protecting her privacy and carving out her own career — but she’s breaking that streak to honor her father, who died last Tuesday at age 76.

According to The US Sun on Tuesday, the rock star will be remembered in an upcoming new documentary titled Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now. It’s something his family has been working on for months now, and it will detail some of the most personal aspects of his life. Despite skipping out on their family’s reality TV fame, Aimee will join her mom Sharon and siblings Jack and Kelly on-screen for the feature-length special, which is set to air later this year on Paramount+.

A source shared:

“Aimee never wanted to be in the spotlight, she was never comfortable with the attention. However, she believed the documentary about her father’s life was a fitting way to break cover, as the special has a deep and emotive angle. Fans will be intrigued by what she has to say, nearly as much as learning how Ozzy coped during the latter stages of his life.”

Because she’s been so private, it will be extra special to hear from her…

While rarely seen, Aimee stepped out with her family for a teary funeral procession in England on Wednesday, as well. Ozzy was also dad to Jessica, Louis, and adopted son Elliot from a previous relationship. It’s unclear if they will be involved.

Members of Black Sabbath and other rock stars will also make appearances in the doc, which has been filming for several months and will include a look at the health setbacks the musician faced after his fall in 2019. Cameras were also rolling at his final concert just weeks ago.

At the time the documentary was announced in February, Sharon said of the project:

“This film is an honest account of what has happened to Ozzy during the last few years. It shows how hard things have been for him and the courage he has shown while dealing with a number of serious health issues, including Parkinson’s. It’s about the reality of his life now.”

It certainly doesn’t seem as though the family ever intended this project to be a big farewell tribute to Ozzy, but what a gift that they were recording and capturing his last moments.

