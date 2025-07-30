Ozzy Osbourne's Family Tearfully Mourns His Loss Alongside Fans During Funeral Procession

Ozzy Osbourne is being laid to rest.

Just a week after the rock star’s death, his family and tons of fans gathered in his hometown of Birmingham, England, on Wednesday to mourn his loss during a funeral procession. Fans lined the streets to say goodbye as his loved ones visited Broad Street, where a Black Sabbath bridge and bench have served as a public memorial to the musician since his death on Tuesday after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 76.

Included in the funeral procession was a live brass band performance by Bostin’ Brass, who are also local musicians. Ozzy previously said he didn’t want his funeral to be a “mope-fest,” so including some live music seems like a great way to honor his wishes! Listen (below):

Ozzy’s coffin was seen covered with purple flowers spelling out his name in the back of a hearse. As the car drove by, fans threw flowers at the vehicle as they yelled, “Ozzy, Ozzy.” The procession then stopped at the bridge, where the family got out to look at tributes left behind for the beloved star.

Ozzy’s wife, Sharon, was seen being supported by her children, Jack, Kelly, and Aimee. Ozzy’s son Louis, from another relationship, was also there as well as the celeb’s grandchildren. Ozzy’s daughter Jessica and adopted son Elliot both appeared to skip the procession, per the New York Post.

The family members who did attend all looked emotional, but perhaps none more so than Sharon. In footage obtained by the BBC, fans cheered, “We love you, Sharon,” as she broke out in tears while taking in the tributes. Aw.

The group left their own floral tributes and held up peace signs at the crowd. See the gut-wrenching moment as they tearfully said their goodbyes and admired the heartfelt tributes…

Oof. Sending them so much love! This is such a difficult loss for them all.

Per BBC News, Ozzy will be laid to rest later in the day during a private ceremony. Our hearts go out to the whole family as they mourn. Ozzy was so loved. May he rest in peace.

