Ozzy Osbourne's Toddler Grandson Recreates Most Infamous Moment With Stuffed Bat! Awww!

Ozzy Osbourne‘s legacy is in good hands.

Kelly Osbourne‘s son Sidney, now 2 years old, is already paying homage to his late grandfather this Halloween! The Prince of Darkness’ most infamous moment back in the ’80s — when he bit the head off of a live bat onstage — has been a point of controversy for… Well, his whole career. It was pure metal mania but also absolute animal cruelty. Really insane stuff.

And in a new TikTok, his grandson tried it.

Well, a much safer, kinder version anyway! Kelly posted the video on Thursday, which shows the toddler biting the head off of his plush toy bat. In the caption, she wrote:

“Learned from the greatest, Papa!”

Awww! See the video (below):

Ha!

With Ozzy as your grandpa and Sid Wilson from Slipknot as your dad… You’re bound to be one metal kid! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Kelly Osbourne/TikTok/MEGA/WENN]