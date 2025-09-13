Got A Tip?

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne Makes Surprise Posthumous Appearance In Daughter Kelly’s Show Lego Masters Jr. -- WATCH!

Ozzy Osbourne Makes Surprise Posthumous Appearance In Daughter Kelly’s Show Lego Masters Jr.! Watch!

The Prince of Darkness made a surprise posthumous television appearance this week.

Nearly two months after his death, Ozzy Osbourne joined his daughter Kelly on the reality competition show Lego Masters Jr., which she hosts, to lend a helping hand on Monday. When he popped up on a video screen during the episode, Kelly asks her dad:

“We need someone to scare a few of the kids. Would you mind?”

To which Ozzy replied:

“I’d love to.”

Related: Sharon Osbourne Says She’s ‘Still Finding My Footing’ After Ozzy’s Death

The Black Sabbath frontman then delivered an evil laugh, rubbed his hands together, and shouted to the children as the lights started to flicker red on stage:

“One hour left, kids! You’ve got one hour left to finish those builds! Or else!”

Turning toward her father, Kelly praised him:

“Thank you, Daddy! That was perfect! We love you.”

Aww! He signed off saying:

“Good luck, kids!”

Some of the young constants had no clue who the metal icon was — except for one girl who shared that her father loved him. Yeah, that is expected! LOLz! Watch his posthumous cameo (below):

@realityclubfox

What an honor it was to have the prince of darkness make a cameo on LEGOMastersJR. ???? #OzzyOsbourne #KellyOsbourne

♬ LEGO Masters Jr on FOX – Reality Club FOX

This must be such a special episode for Kelly now… We’re glad she got to be joined by her dad on the project before his passing.

What are your reactions to the appearance, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments.

[Image via Reality Club/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]

Sep 13, 2025 13:52pm PDT

