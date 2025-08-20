Pamela Anderson Talks Falling ‘In Love' With Liam Neeson!

Pamela Anderson is gushing about her man Liam Neeson.

The blonde bombshell recently opened up about her developing romance with the Irish actor… And our hearts are officially melted! During a chat with OK! Magazine earlier this month, Pammy raved about working with Liam on their new film, The Naked Gun:

“I’m familiar with Liam’s career. He’s had such an incredible career, starting in theater and being part of this acting royalty, you know, from Schindler’s List and all the other films he’s done.”

She admitted to the outlet that the idea of acting alongside him was “intimidating” at first and that she was very nervous to come face-to-face with him:

“I was afraid to meet him. I was literally shaking the first day I came to rehearse our first scene. But once we got going, I mean, he’s such a gentleman.”

Irish charm! LOLz!

Taking a moment to highlight the “love” they have developed for each other, Pammy added:

“He’s such a sweetheart, and he’s so giving and generous and was so complimentary and supportive that, you know, you can’t help but fall in love with Liam.”

Awww!

Is this her admitting she’s “in love”?? She went on to discuss their undeniable chemistry, adding:

“We do have chemistry and, you know, off-set, he’s silly. He has that little boy sense of humor. Yeah, he’s funny. On set, I don’t think we broke too much, but in rehearsals, we’d be playing around and having a bit of a laugh.”

We love that!

What are YOUR thoughts on Pamela and Liam together? Let us know in the comments down below!

