Paris Hilton Recalls Advice Mom Kathy Gave Her About Fame The Night Before The Simple Life Premiered

Mother always knows best.

On Friday, Paris Hilton was honored as Woman of the Year at Los Angeles Magazine’s LA Woman Luncheon for her relief efforts following the devastating LA fires in January — which claimed her Malibu home. She worked with several nonprofits to raise money for affected individuals and volunteered her time at a local animal shelter — and even fostered a displaced doggo despite losing her home!

Incredible! And she has her momma Kathy Hilton to thank for remaining “down-to-Earth” despite all her fame.

During a Q&A, the 44-year-old reflected on an important and unforgettable piece of advice her mom gave her the night before The Simple Life, which also starred Nicole Richie, aired:

“I will never forget the night before The Simple Life aired my mom told me, ‘Paris, when the show airs on Fox tomorrow, your life is going to change forever and I always want you to remain the same sweet and down-to-Earth girl you are and never forget that.’”

Awww! That’s so sweet! Paris added she’s always kept those words “close to [her] heart.”

The entrepreneur went on:

“I’ve been in this town a long time. I’ve seen a lot and I’ve seen a lot of fame and things get to people’s heads and that’s something I never want to be like. I’m really grateful that I have these amazing parents that raised me to be the woman that I am today.”

She also gave a shout out to her grandma in addition to her mom:

“[They] both just have the biggest hearts and always make me laugh and have the best time. They are both incredible mothers and my role models.”

Loves it!

We’re sure she’ll pass on the same advice to her own kids! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

