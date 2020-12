Don’t you ever have those days when you need a minute? That feels like most of 2020! Parson James‘ Minute came out a minute ago but it’s really resonating with us and all we’ve been going through now. This is soulful pop! Reminds us of Emeli Sandé! This will make your ears and heart happy!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Parson James!