NFL Superstar Pat Mahomes' Brother Jackson Arrested & Charged With Aggravated Sexual Battery

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes has been arrested after a months-long investigation.

As we reported back in early March, Jackson Mahomes was being investigated for a forcible kiss that reportedly took place at a Kansas City-area restaurant in late February.

In that alleged incident, Jackson was accused of grabbing the neck of a 40-year-old restaurant owner named Aspen Vaughn and kissing her against her will. The 22-year-old was also accused of shoving a waiter at the establishment — Aspens Restaurant and Bar Lounge — in the KC suburb of Overland Park.

Now, according to multiple media reports, Jackson has been arrested. Early on Wednesday morning, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office took the man into custody. Per KCTV, they officially charged him with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth count of battery.

That outlet reports he was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond. It is not clear if he has yet been bonded out. Per People, the NFL star’s little brother is next scheduled to be in court for his arraignment on Friday afternoon.

According to multiple outlets, a rep for the younger Mahomes brother has not yet publicly commented on the arrest. However, Jackson’s attorney Brandan Davies did strenuously deny the allegations back in March. At the time, Davies sent this statement to media outlets:

“We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson. Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter.”

TMZ has since revealed surveillance footage from the restaurant in which Jackson can be seen appearing to grab Vaughn’s neck and kiss her. You can view that footage HERE.

Per that outlet, an aggravated sexual battery conviction “can carry up to a 55-month sentence” in the state of Kansas. Wow…

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

