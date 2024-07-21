Travis Kelce Just Brought Back THIS Facial Hair -- & Fans Have Thoughts!

Travis Kelce sure knows how to get the people talking! Or at least his facial hair does! Ha!

The 34-year-old is known for his buzzcut and beard combo… We mean, it’s the look that won Taylor Swift‘s heart! And while it looks AMAZING, it’s always fun to freshen things up every once in a while, and that’s what the NFL star just did! By bringing back his mustache!

On Sunday, the official Kansas City Chiefs account on Instagram shared pics and a vid of Trav back on the field for training camp and couldn’t help but point out his new facial hair look. They wrote:

“KILLA STACHE IS BACK”

HA!

And in the comments, fans seemed to be pretty split — some loving it, and some taking the opportunity to poke some fun at the tight end:

“Bro looks younger this year” “I love the mustache with longer hair we get it Tay ” “The Staaccchhheeeeeee “Travis Kelce Taylor’s version” “That handsome face is back”

Others pointed out that he looks like a “state trooper”

“Man look like a state trooper ” “Looking like a cop that turns his camera off” “Pulled up lookin like a 12 year highway patrol veteran”

LOLz!

Well, most importantly, we just hope Taylor likes it!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you happy to see the Killa Stache again?? Let us know in the comments down below!

