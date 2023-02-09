Paul Rudd Gives Health Update On Pal Jeremy Renner

Paul Rudd is sharing the great news regarding Jeremy Renner‘s recovery!

The 53-year-old actor spoke to ET‘s Nischelle Turner this week, and give an update on his buddy after the horrific snow plow accident that left him in ICU on New Years:

“He’s doing alright. He’s doing well. [I] talked to him yesterday … He’s the best guy and he’s awesome.”

Amazing!!

Related: Pink’s Wellness Retreat In Spain To Lose Weight!

Evangeline Lilly also gave an update on her Marvel co-star. She spoke to Access Hollywood and said she was blown away by the progress he’s making:

“I walked in his house and got chicken skin because I was like, ‘Why are you mobile? Why are you mobile? What’s happening?’ I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand while he moaned and groaned in pain and wasn’t able to move. He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends.”

The Ant-Man and The Wasp actress went on to say he’s a living “miracle”:

“It’s a miracle. It’s a straight up miracle. He’s made of something really tough that guy. You’ve always been able to see that in him and he is recovering incredibly.”

Evangeline recalled how Jeremy told her he was awake throughout the entire ordeal that left him with more than 30 broken bones:

“I’m still having moments where some of the stuff he told me that he experienced and retelling me the story of what went on and the things he could hear and the things that he could see.”

So awful, but it’s great to hear he’s already making huge strides in his recovery! Sending Jeremy love and light!

[Image via MEGA/WENN.com]